Ottawa weather: Cool and cloudy with a chance of showers heading into the weekend
Published Friday, October 22, 2021 7:51AM EDT
(Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- Expect cool day in Ottawa with a chance of showers turning into clouds this evening.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast for the capital calls for a high of only 6 C and a 30 per cent chance of showers this morning. It will be partly cloudy tonight and temperatures will drop down to 1 C overnight.
Tomorrow will be slightly warmer with a high of 9 C and a mix of sun and cloud. Temperatures will drop to 2 C overnight.
On Sunday, expect a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 9 C.