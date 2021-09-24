Advertisement
Ottawa weather: Cloudy with possible showers on Friday
Published Friday, September 24, 2021 7:29AM EDT
Rain in the ByWard Market on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
OTTAWA -- We could see more rain in Ottawa on Friday, but not to the extent of the previous two days.
Environment Canada is calling for a mainly cloudy day with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Nearly 50 millimetres of rain fell in Ottawa the previous two days: 31.8 on Wednesday and 16.9 on Thursday.
The high on Friday will be 20 C.
Things should clear on Saturday with a high of 21 C expected. But there's a 60 per cent chance of showers returning in the evening.
On Sunday, expect a cloudy day with a 70 per cent chance of showers and a high of just 15 C.
The high temperatures in the upper teens will continue into next week.