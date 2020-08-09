OTTAWA -- Expect a cloudy Sunday with a chance of showers and even a thunderstorm to cap off the weekend.

Environment Canada's forecast for Ottawa calls for a high of 25°C Sunday afternoon with a humidex of 33 and a UV index of 6, or high.

Clouds move in through the morning, bringing a 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and the risk of a thunderstorm.

In the evening, expect a partly cloudy sky with a 30 per cent chance of showers. The overnight low is 18°C.

Clouds stick around Monday, bringing a 30 per cent chance of showers and a possible thunderstorm in the afternoon. Monday is looking hot and humid with a high of 31°C and a humidex of 39.

Tuesday's forecast calls for clouds, a 60 per cent chance of showers, and a high of 30°C.

Wednesday's outlook is mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 29°C.