It will be cloudy in the capital on Thursday and flurries are possible throughout the day.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning and evening. The high is -4 C but temperatures will fall to -7 C by the afternoon. It will feel more like -11 C with the wind chill.

Expect similar weather tomorrow – the forecast calls for a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a high of -6 C. Temperatures will drop all the way down to -21 C overnight.

It will be sunny and cold on Saturday with a high of -11 C. Snow is expected to begin in the evening and continue into Sunday.