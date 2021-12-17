It will be cloudy in the capital on Friday and temperatures will be slightly above the average for this time of year.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for cloudy skies throughout the day and a high of 4 C. Temperatures will drop in to -1 C in the afternoon.

Overnight, expect a low of -6 C and a wind chill of -10 C.

Snow will return to the capital tomorrow. Saturday’s forecast calls for periods of snow beginning in the afternoon and a high of – 4 C. It will feel like -12 C with the wind chill.

On Sunday, expect sunny skies and a high of -7 C.