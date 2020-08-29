OTTAWA -- It's a cozy, stay indoors kind of Saturday in the nation's capital.

Environment Canada's forecast includes clouds, 15 to 25 mm of rain, lots of humidity, and the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Saturday's forecast high is 22°C with a humidex of 30.

A 40 per cent chance of showers lingers this evening. The overnight low is 12°C.

Sunday: Cloudy, with sunshine poking out by the afternoon. High 20°C.

Monday: Sunny with a high of 23°C.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny with a high of 23°C.