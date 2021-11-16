OTTAWA -- It will be mainly cloudy in the capital today, but a special weather statement from Environment Canada calls for snow and freezing rain tomorrow.

The forecast for Tuesday calls for a high of 2 C with cloudy skies throughout the day. It will be windy this morning with gusts up to 40 km/hr.

Temperatures will drop down -9 C overnight.

Expect messy roads tomorrow with a 60 per cent chance of snow or ice pellets in the morning. There is a risk of freezing rain in the afternoon. Temperatures will rise tomorrow evening and the snow will turn into showers with an overnight low of 1 C.

On Thursday, temperatures will be above the seasonal average with a high of 12 C. Expect rain throughout the day.