Ottawa weather: Cloudy on Friday, rainy weekend in store for the capital

It will be cloudy and mild in Ottawa on Friday and temperatures will be well above the seasonal average.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for cloudy skies and a high of 10 C. Periods of rain are expected to begin after midnight and temperatures will fall to 2 C.

It will be a rainy weekend in the capital and showers are expected throughout the day on Saturday. Tomorrow’s forecast high is 7 C. The snow could turn into rain tomorrow night, and temperatures will drop to 2 C overnight.

On Sunday – expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers, and a high of 10 C.