OTTAWA -- Another mild fall day is expected in the capital with cloudy skies, and possible showers and a thunderstorm overnight.

Any fog patches will dissipate this morning.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a high of 22 C with a humidex of 26 C. The clouds will stick around this afternoon but will develop into a 70 per cent chance of showers with a risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Temperatures will fall to 15 C.

Rain is expected tomorrow with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning changing to a 60 per cent chance in the afternoon. The high will be 20 C with a humidex of 25 C.

Showers are in the forecast this weekend, with a high of 15 C on Saturday.