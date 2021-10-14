Advertisement
Ottawa weather: Cloudy and warm on Thursday with possible showers overnight
Published Thursday, October 14, 2021 7:32AM EDT
Courtesy: Brian Beattie
OTTAWA -- Another mild fall day is expected in the capital with cloudy skies, and possible showers and a thunderstorm overnight.
Any fog patches will dissipate this morning.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a high of 22 C with a humidex of 26 C. The clouds will stick around this afternoon but will develop into a 70 per cent chance of showers with a risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Temperatures will fall to 15 C.
Rain is expected tomorrow with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning changing to a 60 per cent chance in the afternoon. The high will be 20 C with a humidex of 25 C.
Showers are in the forecast this weekend, with a high of 15 C on Saturday.