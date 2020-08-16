Advertisement
Ottawa weather: Clouds move in Sunday and bring a chance of showers
Published Sunday, August 16, 2020 7:14AM EDT
OTTAWA -- After a sunny, pleasant Saturday, the forecast for Sunday includes a few clouds and a chance of showers.
Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 28°C in Ottawa Sunday with a humidex of 34 and a UV index of 8, or very high.
Expect clouds to move in through the day, with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and the risk of a thunderstorm.
Showers are in the forecast this evening, continuing overnight, with a low of 17°C.
Expect a rainy Monday with showers throughout the day and the risk of a thunderstorm. The high is 24°C.
On Tuesday, a bit of sunshine amidst the clouds, with a lingering 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 24°C.
The outlook for Wednesday is cloudy.