OTTAWA -- After a sunny, pleasant Saturday, the forecast for Sunday includes a few clouds and a chance of showers.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 28°C in Ottawa Sunday with a humidex of 34 and a UV index of 8, or very high.

Expect clouds to move in through the day, with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and the risk of a thunderstorm.

Showers are in the forecast this evening, continuing overnight, with a low of 17°C.

Expect a rainy Monday with showers throughout the day and the risk of a thunderstorm. The high is 24°C.

On Tuesday, a bit of sunshine amidst the clouds, with a lingering 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 24°C.

The outlook for Wednesday is cloudy.