Current conditions and forecast
Environment Canada watches and warnings
Interactive traffic map: Plan your route
Advertisement
OTTAWA -- It's a sunny Sunday without a lot of heat and humidity.
Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a clear, sunny sky all day Sunday with a high of 24 C and a humidex of 26.
The UV index is 7, or high.
Overnight, expect just a few clouds and a low of 11 C.
Monday's forecast is sunny with a high of 27 C and a humidex of 31.
Tuesday's outlook includes a few clouds and a chance of showers with a high of 26 C.
Wednesday is also looking cloudy with a chance of showers.
Partly sunny conditions round out the work week.