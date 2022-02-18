A winter storm warning has ended for the capital, but more snow is on the way overnight.

The warning was lifted this morning after a snowfall that began Thursday evening and lasted into the early morning hours Friday.

Today’s forecast high is -9 C, but it will feel like -22 C this morning with the wind chill, and more like -14 C this afternoon.

It will be cloudy tonight, and snow is expected to start again around midnight. The overnight low will be -16 C, but it will feel more like -22 C with the wind chill.

The snow will continue into Saturday but is expected to end around noon tomorrow. Then it will be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Another 2-4 cm of snow is expected to fall in Ottawa tomorrow.

Tomorrow’s forecast high is -4 C, and it will feel more like -12 C in the morning with the wind chill.

Expect more snow on Sunday – the forecast calls for a high of -4 C, and cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of flurries.