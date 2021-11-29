Advertisement
Ottawa weather: Chilly temperatures and a mix of sun and cloud on Monday
Published Monday, November 29, 2021 7:19AM EST
(Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- It will be chilly in the capital today but expect to see some sunshine this afternoon.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day and a high of -2 C. It will feel like -12 C this morning with the wind chill.
Clouds will roll in this evening and temperatures will drop down to -9 C overnight, but it will feel like -14 C with the wind chill.
Tomorrow, expect cloudy skies and a high of zero degrees. There’s a 60 per cent chance of flurries in the forecast for tomorrow night.
On Wednesday - a mix of sun and cloud and high of -2 C.