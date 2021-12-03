Advertisement
Ottawa weather: Chilly on Friday ahead of a snowy weekend
Published Friday, December 3, 2021 7:38AM EST
Snowfall on leaves in Kanata on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (Photo by Murat Kucuk)
It will be cold in the capital on Friday and snow is expected throughout the weekend.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a 40 per cent chance of flurries this morning and wind gusting up to 40 km/h.
Expect cloudy skies throughout the day and a high of – 7 C with a wind chill of -15 C this afternoon.
Temperatures will drop to -13 C overnight, but it will feel like -18 C with the wind chill.
Snow will begin tomorrow morning with 2 to 4 centimeters expected to fall. The forecast high for Saturday is -5 C, but it will feel like -19 C in the morning with the wind chill.
On Sunday, expect more snow and a high of -4 C.