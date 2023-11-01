Ottawa weather: Chilly, cloudy forecast to bring in November
A post-Halloween dusting of snow will taper off early this morning and bring in clouds and cold temperatures for the rest of the day.
Environment Canada's forecast for Nov. 1 calls for a high of 3 C with a wind chill of -7 C in the morning. Morning winds at 20 km/h will taper off early, becoming light.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with winds up to 15 km/h and a low of -5 C. Wind chill at -9 C overnight.
The rest of the week calls for mostly cloudy skies with warming temperatures.
Thursday will be cloudy with a high of 7 C.
Friday will be cloudy with a high of 7 C and a 30 per cent chance of showers.
The weekend forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a few showers.
