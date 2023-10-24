OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa weather: Chance of showers, warmer temperatures on Tuesday

    Mainly cloudy conditions with rain and showers are on the horizon for Tuesday in Ottawa.

    Environment Canada's weather forecast calls for cloudy conditions with a 40 per cent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon. Fog patches will dissipate this morning.

    Temperatures will remain steady with a high of 13 C. It will remain mainly cloudy tonight with a low of 7 C.

    Wednesday's weather will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain in the afternoon and a high of 20 C.

    Thursday will have a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 16 C.

    Snow is possible this Halloween weekend with a slight chance of rain showers or flurries with lower temperatures.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News