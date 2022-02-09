It will be another mild day in Ottawa and there’s even a chance of rain on Wednesday.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 1 C. There’s a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain late this afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will stay steady at 1 C overnight.

Expect similar weather tomorrow with a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain and a high of 2 C. It will be cloudy tomorrow evening and temperatures will drop to -5 C overnight.

The mild weather will continue on Friday. The forecast calls for snow and a high of 0 C.