There’s a possibility of flurries falling in the capital today ahead of a sunny but cold weekend.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning. It will be sunny the rest of the day with a high of -14 C. It will feel more like -25 C with the wind chill early in the day, and more like -20 C this afternoon.

Temperatures will drop down to -28 C overnight, and it will feel more like -35 C with the wind chill.

There will be lots of sunshine this weekend, but it will be bitterly cold on Saturday. Expect sunny skies and a high of -14 C tomorrow, but it will feel more like -37 C in the morning with the wind chill and more like -22 C in the afternoon. There will be a risk of frostbite tomorrow.

It will be sunny with a high of -10 C on Sunday.