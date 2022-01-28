Advertisement
Ottawa weather: Chance of flurries on Friday, sunny skies this weekend
Frosted pine trees in Ottawa, Ont. (Photo by Ina Soulis on Unsplash)
There’s a possibility of flurries falling in the capital today ahead of a sunny but cold weekend.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning. It will be sunny the rest of the day with a high of -14 C. It will feel more like -25 C with the wind chill early in the day, and more like -20 C this afternoon.
Temperatures will drop down to -28 C overnight, and it will feel more like -35 C with the wind chill.
There will be lots of sunshine this weekend, but it will be bitterly cold on Saturday. Expect sunny skies and a high of -14 C tomorrow, but it will feel more like -37 C in the morning with the wind chill and more like -22 C in the afternoon. There will be a risk of frostbite tomorrow.
It will be sunny with a high of -10 C on Sunday.