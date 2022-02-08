It will be another mild day in the capital and temperatures will be slightly above the seasonal average for this time of year.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a high of -2 C. It will feel more like -10 C with the wind chill this morning, and more like -4 C this afternoon.

There is also a chance of flurries in the forecast for this evening and temperatures will drop to -11 C overnight.

Expect similar weather tomorrow – the forecast calls for a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a high of -2 C. The flurries are expected to continue into the evening the overnight low will be -3 C.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a high of 0 C.