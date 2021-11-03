OTTAWA -- Expect cool temperatures and chilly nights for the next couple of days in Ottawa. There’s a chance we could see rain or flurries today.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast for the capital calls for a 30 per cent chance of rain or flurries this morning. Expect a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon and a high of 4 C.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with an overnight low of -6 C, but it will feel like -9 C with the wind chill.

Tomorrow will be mainly sunny but chilly with a high of 4 C and a wind chill of -10 C in the morning.

Things will warm up slightly on Friday with a high of 7 C and a mix of sun and cloud.