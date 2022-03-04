Ottawa weather: Chance of flurries Friday, special weather statement in effect for the weekend
There will be a mix of sun and cloud and a chance of flurries in the capital today, but periods of freezing rain are expected throughout the weekend.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for this weekend – freezing rain is expected to begin Saturday night and continue into Sunday.
The roads will be slippery because the forecast calls for several hours of freezing rain before things warm up on Sunday. Then, temperatures Sunday afternoon could rise to a record-high for this time of year.
Today’s forecast calls for a 30 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon and a high of -3 C. But the wind chill will make it feel more like -25 C this morning, and more like -9 C this afternoon.
The chance of flurries will continue into the early evening before skies clear. Temperatures will drop to -16 C overnight.
It will be mainly cloudy to start the weekend tomorrow and flurries are possible in the afternoon. Saturday’s forecast high is -2 C, but it will feel more like -20 C in the morning with the wind chill.
Periods of rain or freezing rain are expected to begin overnight and temperatures will drop down to -5 C.
Long periods of freezing rain are expected on Sunday, but will change to rain showers as the temperature rises throughout the day. Sunday’s forecast high is 12 C – which could be a record-breaking temperature for this time of year.
