Snow and freezing drizzle could make for a messy drive in the capital on New Year’s Eve.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a 30 per cent chance of flurries and risk of freezing drizzle this morning – turning to a 40 per cent chance this evening.

Today’s high will be 0 but it will feel like -12 C with the wind chill this morning. Temperatures will drop to -1 C overnight.

On New Year’s Day tomorrow – flurries will begin in the morning but are expected to turn into rain or freezing drizzle. The forecast high is 1 C and temperatures will drop to an overnight low of -12 C.

A cold front will arrive in the capital on Sunday – expect a high of -9 C and snow.