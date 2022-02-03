Flurries and periods of snow will continue in the capital on Thursday and temperatures will drop later this afternoon.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a 40 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon and a high of -6 C. Temperatures will drop to -9 C this afternoon and it will feel more like -14 C with the wind chill.

Periods of snow will begin again this evening but will end overnight. Expect 2 to 4 cm by tomorrow morning.

The overnight low will be -12 C, but it will feel more like -20 C with the wind chill.

It will be mainly cloudy tomorrow with a high of -11 C. It will feel like -18 C in the morning with the wind chill, and more like -13 C in the afternoon.

Expect a sunny start to the weekend with sunshine and a high of -12 C on Saturday.