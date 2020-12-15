OTTAWA -- It won't officially be winter until next week, but the capital is getting an early dose of winter-like weather this week.

On Tuesday, the temperature is expected to remain at -12 C, after a wind chill of -20 C in the morning and -15 C in the afternoon.

There's also a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning.

The low Tuesday night will drop to a bone-chilling -19 C, wiith the wind chill making it feel a few degrees colder than that.

Wednesday will be sunny with a high of -14 C; the wind chill will be -24.

Thursday there's a high of -11 C and Friday has a high of -8 C.

Things will continue to gradually warm up over the weekend, with temperatures around the freezing mark expected for Monday.