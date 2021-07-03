OTTAWA -- It will be another cooler than average summer day in Ottawa.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for Saturday calls for a few clouds and a low chance of showers in the afternoon. Saturday's high is 23 C, about three degrees cooler than average, with a humidex of 28 and a UV index of 8, or very high.

The sky is expected to clear up this evening, but fog patches could develop over parts of the region overnight. The low is 12 C.

Any fog should burn off by Sunday morning. Sunday's high is 25 C, with a humidex of 28 and a UV index of 8. More clouds are expected to move in Sunday afternoon.

Monday's outlook is sunny with a high of 28 C.

Clouds could return Tuesday, bringing a chance of showers and a high of 24 C.