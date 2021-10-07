Ottawa weather: Above seasonal temperatures and sunny skies for Thursday
Above seasonal tempuratures are expected in Ottawa the rest of the week with plenty of sunshine.
Environment Canada's weather forecast for the capital calls for a high of 21 C with sunny skies. Any fog patches we're seeing early on will dissipate this morning.
Friday will look similar with a high of 21 C and more sunshine.
Tempuratures are expected to stay above the seasonal average throughout the Thanksgiving weekend. Expect a high of 18 C on Saturday with cloudy skies.
The forecast shows a mix of sun and cloud for the rest of the holiday weekend.
