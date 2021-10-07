Ottawa weather: Above seasonal temperatures and sunny skies for Thursday

OTTAWA -

Above seasonal tempuratures are expected in Ottawa the rest of the week with plenty of sunshine.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for the capital calls for a high of 21 C with sunny skies. Any fog patches we're seeing early on will dissipate this morning.

Friday will look similar with a high of 21 C and more sunshine.

Tempuratures are expected to stay above the seasonal average throughout the Thanksgiving weekend. Expect a high of 18 C on Saturday with cloudy skies.

The forecast shows a mix of sun and cloud for the rest of the holiday weekend.