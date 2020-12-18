Advertisement
Ottawa weather: A thaw is coming
Parliament Hill and the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa are seen during the winter in this undated photo. (Photo by Erik Mclean of Unsplash)
OTTAWA -- It's been a cool week in the capital, with temperatures in the minus double-digits. Milder weather is around the corner, but you'll have to get through the weekend first.
Friday will be sunny but cold. The high will be -10 C, with a 30 per cent chance of flurries late in the afternoon.
Overnight, the wind chill will drop to -22. Saturday, expect some flurries in the morning and periods of snow beginning late in the afternoon. The temperature will warm up a little more, to -7 C.
Sunday will be cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of flurries and -1 C, slightly above seasonal averages.
Monday we'll finally rise out of freezing temperatures, with a high of 1 C. Tuesday will be cloudy with a high of 0 C.