OTTAWA -- It's been a cool week in the capital, with temperatures in the minus double-digits. Milder weather is around the corner, but you'll have to get through the weekend first.

Friday will be sunny but cold. The high will be -10 C, with a 30 per cent chance of flurries late in the afternoon.

Overnight, the wind chill will drop to -22. Saturday, expect some flurries in the morning and periods of snow beginning late in the afternoon. The temperature will warm up a little more, to -7 C.

Sunday will be cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of flurries and -1 C, slightly above seasonal averages.

Monday we'll finally rise out of freezing temperatures, with a high of 1 C. Tuesday will be cloudy with a high of 0 C.