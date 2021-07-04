OTTAWA -- It will be a perfectly average summer Sunday in Ottawa today.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for the city includes a sunny sky with a high of 26 C—right in line with seasonal norms—and a humidex of 28. The UV index is 8, or very high.

Overnight, expect a clear sky and some fog patches in parts of the region, with a low of 12 C, slightly cooler than average.

On Monday, the forecast calls for a partly sunny sky with a small risk of showers and a possible thunderstorm. The high is 28 C with a humidex of 33.

Tuesday is looking cloudy with a good chance of showers and a high of 27 C.

Sunshine returns Wednesday, but with a cooler high of 20 C in the forecast.

Mainly sunny days round out the work week.