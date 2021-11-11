Advertisement
Ottawa weather: A mix of sun and cloud on Remembrance Day
Published Thursday, November 11, 2021 8:00AM EST
The National Remembrance Day ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa on Nov. 11, 2020.
OTTAWA -- Skies will be clear for the Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa this morning.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast for the capital calls for sunny skies with with clouds increasing around noon and a high of 8 C.
It will be partly cloudy the rest of of the day and showers are expected to begin after midnight – the temperature will remain steady overnight at 7 C.
It will be a rainy but mild tomorrow with a forecast high of 11 C.
On Saturday, expect more showers with possible flurries in the evening.