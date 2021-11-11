OTTAWA -- Skies will be clear for the Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa this morning.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast for the capital calls for sunny skies with with clouds increasing around noon and a high of 8 C.

It will be partly cloudy the rest of of the day and showers are expected to begin after midnight – the temperature will remain steady overnight at 7 C.

It will be a rainy but mild tomorrow with a forecast high of 11 C.

On Saturday, expect more showers with possible flurries in the evening.