OTTAWA -- The sky is expected to clear into a sunny afternoon Wednesday following a thunderstorm overnight.

Environment Canada says 12.2 mm of rain fell at the Ottawa Airport before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The weather forecast for Wednesday calls for a small chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm in the morning but a sunny sky by the afternoon. Wednesday's high is 21 C.

Overnight, expect a seasonal low of 9 C under a mainly clear sky.

Thursday's forecast is mainly sunny with a high of 23 C and a humidex of 25.

Friday's outlook is also sunny with a high of 26 C.

A few clouds are in the outlook for the weekend but any storms like last night's are not expected.