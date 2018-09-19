Councillor candidates in River
Riley Brockington (Incumbent)
- Top Priority: Infrastructure repairs - roads, sidewalks, pathways
- Hidden gem in your ward:In the Arboretum by the canal. It is like a picture postcard down there, very serene and beautiful.
Fabien Kalala Cimankinda
- Top Priority : Community safety, accountability and consultations, responsible spending, advocate on behalf of my community and be a strong voice for River Ward
- Hidden gem in your ward: The Carlington Community Health Hub: an innovative development featuring senior affordable housing units as well as a community health and social support centre.
Kerri Keith
kerrikeithriverward.blogspot.com
- Top Priority: My top priority for my ward is that taxpayer revenue is spent wisely, and with full accountability, ensuring that residents' needs are met.
- Hidden gem in your ward: The hidden gem of River Ward is all the natural beauty of the ward: a waterfall in the middle of the city, bike path that runs through an arboretum with 1600 species of trees and shrubs and the many community parks managed by both the city and community associations.
Hassib Reda
- Top Priority: Youth & Senior Services
- Hidden gem in your ward: The very spot at Mooney’s Bay where I met my partner, Katherine.