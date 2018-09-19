Councillor candidates in Rideau-Vanier
Salar Changiz
(no contact information)
Mathieu Fleury (Incumbent)
(No response from candidate)
Thierry Harris
- Top Priority: Our Ward has a violent crime rate 3.5 times higher than the rest of Ottawa. We need to make our streets safer for all of our residents.
- Hidden gem in your ward: Our Wards' hidden gem is our fantastic people that live in our neighbourhoods of Vanier, Sandy Hill and Lowertown. We have one of the most diverse wards in the city and you can find great personalities, shopping and foods from all over the world right here in the jewel of the nation's capital
Matt Lowe
(no campaign website)
- Top Priority: Develop Vanier into the New French Quarter Vanier in the spirit of China Town and Little Italy.
- Hidden gem in your ward: Montreal road. Underdeveloped and waiting for the right leader to make it happen