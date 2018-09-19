Councillor candidates in Rideau-Rockcliffe
Peter Heyck
(no campaign website)
- Top Priority: My top priority is to reform how council works. I believe that there needs to be more transparency and accountability when councillors vote – how, when, and the reasoning behind their decisions. Additionally, I believe that the biggest challenge facing the next Ottawa City Council is the need for city councillors to assert more independence from the mayor, so that they may better represent the interests of their constituents.
- Hidden gem in your ward: The Macoun Marsh, near the corner of Dunbarton Ct and St. Laurent Blvd.
Tobi Nussbaum (Incumbent)
- TOP PRIORITY: After four years on City Council, there is still more work to be done to make Ottawa a more affordable, accountable and ambitious city. After listening to residents' priorities, I have outlined in my platform some of the steps we need to take in order to get there, including: safer streets, appropriate development and the importance of preventing urban sprawl, addressing housing needs and social supports with the goals of increasing residents' quality of life and ensuring a fiscally and environmentally sustainable city.
- Hidden gem in my ward: Rideau-Rockcliffe is blessed with access to two beautiful rivers - the Ottawa and the Rideau - and wonderful new opportunities to enjoy the water's edge and incredible views while having a meal or drink. Providing waterfront access and recreational opportunities while supporting the ecological health of our rivers is something I will continue to focus on.