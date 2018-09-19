Councillor candidates in Rideau-Goulbourn
David Brown
- Top Priority: If I had to pick one priority to better the lives of residents in Rideau-Goulbourn Ward, I would have to pick roads. Good roads are essential for residents in rural Ottawa. For many of us, we have to drive to get to work, home and recreation, and the City services that we rely on, like garbage collection, policing, emergency services and snowplowing all use roads to serve us. It's time City Council got serious and spent more than 1.3% of the budget to fix Ottawa's crumbling roads.
- Hidden gem in your ward: Ottawa is fortunate enough to have five agricultural fairs operating within our municipality. Rideau-Goulbourn is fortunate enough to have the Richmond Fair, Ottawa's oldest Fair at 174 years old. The Richmond Fair provides an opportunity to showcase Ottawa's proud agricultural roots and hosts educational activities to highlight the importance of the agricultural economy in Ottawa.
Scott Moffatt (Incumbent)
- Top Priority: Continued annual increase to infrastructure renewal to ensure that we are properly maintaining our roads, parks and buildings.
- Hidden gem in your ward: This shared community with North Grenville is one of the oldest settlements in the area, founded in 1793. Its picturesque setting on the Rideau Canal and its historic buildings make it a peaceful, serene destination for anyone looking for a few moments of relaxation not too far away.