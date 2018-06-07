

CTV Ottawa





Follow this page for live Ontario election updates from local Ottawa ridings. Keep refreshing this page all evening for up-to-date provincial election results in Ottawa ridings.

You can also watch up-to-the-minute province-wide election results come in here.

5:50 p.m. It's shaping up to be a hotly contested provincial election in several Ottawa ridings.

While the capital has been predominantly represented by the Liberals in the legislature, that could change tonight as the political winds shift province-wide.

Orleans and Ottawa West--Nepean are both historically bellwether ridings; as they go, so goes the government. Ottawa West--Nepean incumbent Bob Chiarelli has been a prominent Liberal minister, but is facing a tough challenge from PC candidate Jeremy Roberts.

Ottawa South, held by Liberal John Fraser, and before him former premier Dalton McGuinty, is a hotly contested riding, with PC candidate and former city councillor Karin Howard looking to unseat Fraser. Fraser went so far as to move away from Liberal red for his campaign signs in the final days of the campaign.

Ottawa Centre, a longtime Liberal riding, has incumbent Yasir Naqvi facing NDP newcomer Joel Harden.

Covering Orléans tonight as part of #ONelecton2018 . There is appetite for change in this riding. Liberal incumbent Marie France-Lalonde hoping francophone vote will pull her through here. @ctvottawa — Megan Shaw (@meganshawCTV) June 7, 2018

It only takes a few minutes. And it matters. Be sure to #vote today! Polls are open until 9:00 pm #OntarioVotes2018 #ONpoli pic.twitter.com/adoeV4V8sB — Matt Skube (@mattskubeCTV) June 7, 2018