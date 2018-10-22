

Follow this page all evening for live Ottawa election updates from our CTV News team. The polls close at 8 p.m. and live election results should start coming in shortly afterwards.

With one hour until the polls close in Ottawa, our CTV News team is fanning out across the city to cover the results:

- Megan Shaw is in Kanata North, where it's a race with no incumbent.

- Stefan Keyes is in Rideau-Vanier, where Mathieu Fleury is hoping to be elected to a third term as councillor.

- Matt Skube is in Gloucester-South Nepean, where incumbent Michael Qaqish is facing a strong challenge from Carol Anne Meehan

- Leah Larocque is in the east end, where the wards of Orleans and Innes both have races without incumbents.

- And Joanne Schnurr is at the Jim Watson party, which is at the RA Centre, with his campaign logo projected on the side for passersby to see:

With just under two hours until the polls close, many of the candidates have been tweeting their campaign's get-out-the-vote efforts today. Voter turnout in the 2014 municipal election was just under 40 per cent; that was down from 44 per cent in 2010 and 53 per cent in 2006.

It’s Election Day in the City of Ottawa.

CTV Ottawa will have complete election results during special coverage from 8pm to 9pm.

There will be at least four changes at Ottawa City Council as four incumbents in Bay, Kanata North, Orleans and Innes wards are not on the ballot.

Coverage on CFRA Radio starts at 7pm with Brian Lilley.

After a five and a half month campaign, residents head to the polls to elect a Mayor, Councillor and School Board Trustee for a new four year term. There are 189 candidates on the ballot for Mayor, Ward Councillor and School Board Trustee in Ottawa.

Polling stations will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. across the city. There are 350 voting places across Ottawa to vote, with all locations accessible to persons with disabilities.

To find out where to vote, visit the City of Ottawa’s election website.

All voters who are inside the polling station by 8 p.m. will be entitled to vote. The City says the busy times to vote tend to be when polls open, at lunchtime and after work.

Nearly 634,000 people are eligible to cast a ballot in today’s municipal election. More than 56,000 people cast ballots in five days of advance polls.

The City of Ottawa says the 2018 Municipal Election will cost $6.4 million.