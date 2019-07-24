

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





A new report from the group “Feed Ontario” suggests food bank use in Ottawa is high.

The report divides food bank use by electoral riding, and it’s found that Ottawa-Vanier saw more people using a food bank in 2018 than any other riding in the province.

Across the province, Feed Ontario says food bank use rose three per cent in 2018 to 507,977 people making 3,033,970 visits.

When it’s broken down by riding, Ottawa-Vanier has the highest number and proportion of people using a food bank in 2018. There were 16,537 unique visits–or roughly 15 per cent of the riding’s population–to a local food bank by residents of Ottawa-Vanier last year, accounting for 80,332 visits.

Two other Ottawa ridings made the top ten, with 10,533 people (nine per cent) visiting a food bank in Ottawa South and 8,480 people (eight per cent) visiting a food bank in Ottawa West–Nepean.

Feed Ontario says the information is meant to help inform voters that hunger and poverty touch every corner of the province.