Ottawa unveils proposed new garbage system and stolen car slams into a home: Top five stories this week
One of the largest strikes in Canadian history comes to an end, the city of Ottawa unveils plans for a new garbage collection policy and Diesel the dog is located in Quebec.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.
What you need to know about the agreement that ended the PSAC strike
Tens of thousands of federal public servants returned to the office this week, after workers at the Treasury Board and Canada Revenue Agency reached deals to end strike action.
The Public Service Alliance of Canada reached an agreement with Treasury Board early Monday morning to end one of the largest strikes in Canada's history. PSAC members in four bargaining units had been on strike for 12 days before the deal was reached.
Treasury Board said the deal included an 11.5 per cent raise over four years, plus a group-specific allowance of 0.5 per cent in the third year. The agreement also includes a one-time lump sum payment of $2,500 for all employees.
The Canada Employment and Immigration Union, which represents nearly 36,000 members, is urging its members to vote no on the deal, saying its members are "demanding better" on wages and hybrid work.
On Thursday, a deal was reached to end the 15-day strike by 35,000 workers at the Canada Revenue Agency.
PSAC says the deal includes a wage increase of 12.6 per cent compounded over four years, plus a pensionable $2,500 one-time lump sum payment.
Ottawa's new bag tag policy will charge $3 for extra garbage bags
The city of Ottawa unveiled a proposed new garbage collection system this week, as the city looks to encourage waste diversion and extend the life of the Trail Road Landfill.
The Curbside Waste Diversion Strategy calls for the introduction of a "partial pay-as-you-throw" system for municipal garbage collection, which would require residents to pay more for putting extra garbage bags at the curb.
Under the plan, each home would receive 55 bag tags a year as part of the Solid Waste user fee, and every item of garbage will require a tag in order to be collected.
If homeowners use up the 55-tag allotment during the year, they would be required to purchase additional tags at $3 each for garbage collection.
The partial pay-as-you-throw program would require:
- All garbage items placed at the curb would need a tag to be picked up.
- A garbage item could be a garbage bag, container or bulky item. Households can put several smaller bags in containers up to 140 litres with no need to purchase additional bags or tags.
- There would continue to be no limit to how much residents can set out through curbside recycling and green bins.
The Environment and Climate Change Committee will vote on the Curbside Waste Diversion Strategy on June 5, with Council set to debate and vote on the proposals on June 14.
If approved, the city of Ottawa would implement the partial-pay-as-you-throw program by the spring of 2024.
The city of Ottawa provided examples for accepted items under the partial-pay-as-you-throw system. A 140-litre garbage bin would be considered one item, requiring one tag. (City of Ottawa/handout)
Ottawa mayor, police chief call on OCDSB to reverse ban on uniformed police officers
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, police Chief Eric Stubbs and Premier Doug Ford called on Ottawa's public school board to reverse its ban on uniformed officers in schools, after a parent was told not to wear her uniform to address her daughter's class.
Chief Stubbs says the policy has impacted the police force’s ability to connect with youth, and calls for service have increased at the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board schools since the policy was implemented.
The OCDSB’s policy came into the spotlight this week, after an Ottawa police officer was told not to wear her uniform to speak to her daughter's Grade 1 class at Stittsville Public School.
Trustees with the board voted in June 2021 to "immediately and completely end" the School Resource Officer program in schools, and the board would only meet its "minimum statutory obligations under the relevant provincial protocols."
OCDSB board chair Lyra Evans said this week that the board voted to "pause" the School Resource Officer program while it re-evaluates the relationship with police.
"We're not at the end of the book; there's still many chapters left to be written."
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and Ottawa Police Service Chief Eric Stubbs are calling on the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board to allow uniformed officers to return to schools.
Diesel the dog found safe in Quebec one week after being stolen south of Ottawa
Diesel, the dog, was reunited with its owner this week, one week after being taken from a parking lot south of Ottawa.
The story of the German shepherd captured the attention of people across the region after it was stolen along with his owner's truck in Iroquouis, Ont.
David Borovoy's truck was found last weekend. Borovoy said it appeared someone had taken his truck on a joyride to Quebec and back.
Diesel was last spotted in the truck at a gas station in Williamsburg, Ont. before he was apparently dropped off at the SPCA in Valleyfield, Que., about 115 km away from where he was taken.
"His head popped up and he came to me right away," Borovoy said of his reunion with Diesel.
Diesel the German shepherd and David Borovoy, reunited after a weeklong search. May 3, 2023. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)
Driver of stolen car slams into Ottawa home
Residents of a quiet west Ottawa neighbourhood were shocked Wednesday night when a teen driver crashed a stolen car into a home.
The SUV slammed into the home at the end of a cul-de-sac on Lloydalex Crescent in Stittsville around 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Porch video from a nearby home shows a car travelling at high speed slamming into the house. A second car then comes into the frame before turning around and heading the other way.
Ottawa police said the OPP advised them of a stolen vehicle heading into Ottawa on Wednesday evening.
The 16-year-old driver from Montreal was arrested after she drove into the house, police said. Ottawa paramedics said the girl was taken to hospital in stable condition.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
As it happened: King Charles III's coronation
King Charles III was officially crowned alongside Queen Camilla in a historic coronation ceremony on Saturday. CTVNews.ca breaks down the first coronation to take place in 70 years, as it happened.
Louis yawns, Charlotte's hand-holding, George's role: How the King's grandchildren took part in his coronation
While all eyes turn to King Charles III for his historic coronation, his grandchildren may end up being the ones who steal the show.
'God Save the King': Watch the moment Charles III is crowned
In a moment decades in the making, the crowning of King Charles III took place in Westminster Abbey on Saturday during his long-awaited coronation ceremony.
Canada commemorates King Charles III's coronation with ceremony in the nation's capital
As the Commonwealth celebrates the history-making coronation of King Charles III, Canada marked the occasion with a ceremony that had a concerted focus on hope for the future, centred around key shared priorities of the Crown and Canada: the environment, service to others, and Indigenous reconciliation.
Who is Penny Mordaunt? U.K. politician first woman to present Sword of Offering to British monarch
U.K. politician Penny Mordaunt is grabbing headlines for her ceremonial role at the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, becoming the first woman to present the Sword of Offering to a British monarch.
'Very thoughtful, generous, very funny': Former PM Mulroney says of King Charles III
Former prime minister Brian Mulroney says he thinks newly crowned King Charles III will 'surprise everyone,' and 'be excellent' as the new monarch, in part because he has been 'constantly underestimated all of his life.'
Prince Harry joins royals at King Charles' coronation, without Meghan
Prince Harry, the younger son of King Charles III, attended his father's coronation in Westminster Abbey on Saturday although he had to settle for a third-row seat behind other members of the royal family.
'Not My King': Police arrest anti-monarchy protesters ahead of King Charles' coronation
Police arrested the leader of the anti-monarchy group Republic hours before King Charles' coronation on Saturday and a number of other protesters who had gathered among the crowds lining the procession route in central London.
‘We’re just praying’: Communities brace for more flooding in B.C Interior
Communities in B.C.’s central and southern Interior are bracing for more flooding. In Parker Cove, near Vernon, residents and volunteers have been filling sandbags for days.
Atlantic
-
Among Atlantic Canadians, hope for a King who is 'really involved,' reaches youth
Around the Atlantic region, provinces long known as friendly toward the monarchy held celebratory events in honour of King Charles III's coronation.
-
Tracy Kitch fraud case: Nova Scotia's highest court cites flaws in lower court ruling
Nova Scotia's highest court released Friday a written decision explaining why it quashed the fraud conviction of a children's hospital CEO who used her corporate credit card to allegedly pay for $47,000 in personal expenses.
-
New Brunswick's fisheries minister demands immediate crackdown on baby eel poaching
Growing tensions over enforcement of the baby eel fishery closure in the Maritimes have prompted a call from New Brunswick's fisheries minister for immediate federal action to stop alleged illegal fishing.
Toronto
-
'A nightmare I can't wake up from': Michigan mom calls for changes after sodium nitrite deaths tied to Canadian
A Michigan mom is speaking out after her teenage son died after consuming a product ordered online from a company tied to a Mississauga man facing charges of aiding and abetting suicide,
-
Ontario officials congratulate King Charles III on coronation day
Ontario’s highest officials offered congratulations to King Charles III on his coronation day, saying he has an “abiding curiosity and love” for Canada.
-
Memorial service set for girl whose body was found in Toronto dumpster one year ago
A Toronto church is set to hold a memorial service today for a little girl whose body was found in a dumpster one year ago.
Montreal
-
'Not welcome:' Quebec group sends telegram to King Charles III on coronation day
A Quebec pro-sovereignty group sent a terse message to King Charles III on the morning of his coronation.
-
It's about damn time! Lizzo will make up for cancelled Montreal show on June 11
After the last-minute cancellation of her Montreal concert on May 4, pop superstar Lizzo will make up for it next month.
-
As it happened: King Charles III's coronation
King Charles III was officially crowned alongside Queen Camilla in a historic coronation ceremony on Saturday. CTVNews.ca breaks down the first coronation to take place in 70 years, as it happened.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario woman says she watched her loved one die after being placed on 911 hold
An Ontario woman has been left reeling after she was placed on a 911 hold for several minutes while trying to resuscitate her dying loved one.
-
One person struck and killed by a train in northwestern Ont.
A 38-year-old resident of a First Nation in northwestern Ontario has died after being struck by a train.
-
Sudbury teens honoured for saving woman’s life
Friday in Sudbury, two young men were recognized with rescuer awards for their heroic efforts saving a woman's life.
London
-
Signs of the season — Dundas Place reopens for salsa dancing
Salsa street parties have returned to Dundas Place.
-
Canada commemorates King Charles III's coronation with ceremony in the nation's capital
As the Commonwealth celebrates the history-making coronation of King Charles III, Canada marked the occasion with a ceremony that had a concerted focus on hope for the future, centred around key shared priorities of the Crown and Canada: the environment, service to others, and Indigenous reconciliation.
-
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg fire crews respond to Osborne Village high-rise
Winnipeg firefighters were called to Osborne Village to battle a blaze in a high-rise apartment building Friday night.
-
New skateboard park planned in northern Manitoba First Nation
The youth in a First Nation in northern Manitoba will soon be grinding rails and dropping in on half-pipes in their own skate park thanks to a new project set to begin this summer.
-
'God Save the King': Watch the moment Charles III is crowned
In a moment decades in the making, the crowning of King Charles III took place in Westminster Abbey on Saturday during his long-awaited coronation ceremony.
Kitchener
-
Guelph highway reopens
Highway 6 at Stone Road in Guelph has reopened following what police say was a medical incident.
-
‘I thought it was a bit tongue in cheek’: Could a ‘Night Mayor’ help Kitchener’s downtown?
Downtown Kitchener may seem quieter than long-time city councillor Scott Davey would like, but there may be a solution seen in some of the major capitals of the world.
-
Gun salute celebrates King Charles' coronation in Guelph
The City of Guelph and members of the Canadian Armed Forces marked the coronation of King Charles III with a celebratory gun salute Saturday.
Calgary
-
1 of 2 evacuation orders lifted in Strathcona County
Only one evacuation order prompted by wildfires remained in place in Strathcona County Saturday morning.
-
Charles III crowned in ancient rite at Westminster Abbey
King Charles III was crowned Saturday at Westminster Abbey, in a coronation ceremony steeped in ancient ritual and brimming with bling at a time when the monarchy is striving to remain relevant in a fractured modern Britain.
-
Alberta issues statement congratulating King on coronation
The office of the Alberta premier issued a statement congratulating King Charles III Saturday.
Saskatoon
-
'God Save the King': Watch the moment Charles III is crowned
In a moment decades in the making, the crowning of King Charles III took place in Westminster Abbey on Saturday during his long-awaited coronation ceremony.
-
A look back at the times King Charles III visited Saskatchewan
King Charles III has made Indigenous culture a priority for each of his visits to Saskatchewan when he was the Prince of Wales.
-
Louis yawns, Charlotte's hand-holding, George's role: How the King's grandchildren took part in his coronation
While all eyes turn to King Charles III for his historic coronation, his grandchildren may end up being the ones who steal the show.
Edmonton
-
Mother, child fatally stabbed in southeast Edmonton; suspect shot by police
A mother and 11-year-old child were fatally stabbed on Friday near Crawford Plains School.
-
1 of 2 evacuation orders lifted in Strathcona County
Only one evacuation order prompted by wildfires remained in place in Strathcona County Saturday morning.
-
As it happened: King Charles III's coronation
King Charles III was officially crowned alongside Queen Camilla in a historic coronation ceremony on Saturday. CTVNews.ca breaks down the first coronation to take place in 70 years, as it happened.
Vancouver
-
U.S. man gets 30-month prison sentence after attempting to cross B.C. border with guns
A United States resident who tried to cross the B.C. border with two illegal handguns and prohibited high-capacity magazines has been sentenced to 30 months in Canadian prison.
-
Ibrahim Ali murder trial: Defence calls witness a liar during cross-examination
A lawyer representing the man accused of killing a 13-year-old girl in Burnaby in 2017 accused a friend of the victim of being a liar on Friday.
-
‘We’re just praying’: Communities brace for more flooding in B.C Interior
Communities in B.C.’s central and southern Interior are bracing for more flooding. In Parker Cove, near Vernon, residents and volunteers have been filling sandbags for days.
Regina
-
A look back at the times King Charles III visited Saskatchewan
King Charles III has made Indigenous culture a priority for each of his visits to Saskatchewan when he was the Prince of Wales.
-
Public mischief investigation launched following hoax report of shooting in Sask.
A large police response began immediately after a call to the Indian Head detachment from a terrified person on May 2, who reportedly witnessed a shooting inside a home in Montmartre, Sask.
-
La Loche residents to be evacuated to Regina amidst wildfire risk: SPSA
As active wildfires approach communities in northern parts of Saskatchewan, affected residents are being evacuated to Regina.