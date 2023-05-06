Ottawa unveils proposed new garbage system and stolen car slams into a home: Top five stories this week

One of the largest strikes in Canadian history comes to an end, the city of Ottawa unveils plans for a new garbage collection policy and Diesel the dog is located in Quebec.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.

Tens of thousands of federal public servants returned to the office this week, after workers at the Treasury Board and Canada Revenue Agency reached deals to end strike action.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada reached an agreement with Treasury Board early Monday morning to end one of the largest strikes in Canada's history. PSAC members in four bargaining units had been on strike for 12 days before the deal was reached.

Treasury Board said the deal included an 11.5 per cent raise over four years, plus a group-specific allowance of 0.5 per cent in the third year. The agreement also includes a one-time lump sum payment of $2,500 for all employees.

The Canada Employment and Immigration Union, which represents nearly 36,000 members, is urging its members to vote no on the deal, saying its members are "demanding better" on wages and hybrid work.

On Thursday, a deal was reached to end the 15-day strike by 35,000 workers at the Canada Revenue Agency.

PSAC says the deal includes a wage increase of 12.6 per cent compounded over four years, plus a pensionable $2,500 one-time lump sum payment.

The city of Ottawa unveiled a proposed new garbage collection system this week, as the city looks to encourage waste diversion and extend the life of the Trail Road Landfill.

The Curbside Waste Diversion Strategy calls for the introduction of a "partial pay-as-you-throw" system for municipal garbage collection, which would require residents to pay more for putting extra garbage bags at the curb.

Under the plan, each home would receive 55 bag tags a year as part of the Solid Waste user fee, and every item of garbage will require a tag in order to be collected.

If homeowners use up the 55-tag allotment during the year, they would be required to purchase additional tags at $3 each for garbage collection.

The partial pay-as-you-throw program would require:

All garbage items placed at the curb would need a tag to be picked up.

A garbage item could be a garbage bag, container or bulky item. Households can put several smaller bags in containers up to 140 litres with no need to purchase additional bags or tags.

There would continue to be no limit to how much residents can set out through curbside recycling and green bins.

The Environment and Climate Change Committee will vote on the Curbside Waste Diversion Strategy on June 5, with Council set to debate and vote on the proposals on June 14.

If approved, the city of Ottawa would implement the partial-pay-as-you-throw program by the spring of 2024.

The city of Ottawa provided examples for accepted items under the partial-pay-as-you-throw system. A 140-litre garbage bin would be considered one item, requiring one tag. (City of Ottawa/handout)

Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, police Chief Eric Stubbs and Premier Doug Ford called on Ottawa's public school board to reverse its ban on uniformed officers in schools, after a parent was told not to wear her uniform to address her daughter's class.

Chief Stubbs says the policy has impacted the police force’s ability to connect with youth, and calls for service have increased at the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board schools since the policy was implemented.

The OCDSB’s policy came into the spotlight this week, after an Ottawa police officer was told not to wear her uniform to speak to her daughter's Grade 1 class at Stittsville Public School.

Trustees with the board voted in June 2021 to "immediately and completely end" the School Resource Officer program in schools, and the board would only meet its "minimum statutory obligations under the relevant provincial protocols."

OCDSB board chair Lyra Evans said this week that the board voted to "pause" the School Resource Officer program while it re-evaluates the relationship with police.

"We're not at the end of the book; there's still many chapters left to be written."

Diesel, the dog, was reunited with its owner this week, one week after being taken from a parking lot south of Ottawa.

The story of the German shepherd captured the attention of people across the region after it was stolen along with his owner's truck in Iroquouis, Ont.

David Borovoy's truck was found last weekend. Borovoy said it appeared someone had taken his truck on a joyride to Quebec and back.

Diesel was last spotted in the truck at a gas station in Williamsburg, Ont. before he was apparently dropped off at the SPCA in Valleyfield, Que., about 115 km away from where he was taken.

"His head popped up and he came to me right away," Borovoy said of his reunion with Diesel.

Diesel the German shepherd and David Borovoy, reunited after a weeklong search. May 3, 2023. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)

Residents of a quiet west Ottawa neighbourhood were shocked Wednesday night when a teen driver crashed a stolen car into a home.

The SUV slammed into the home at the end of a cul-de-sac on Lloydalex Crescent in Stittsville around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Porch video from a nearby home shows a car travelling at high speed slamming into the house. A second car then comes into the frame before turning around and heading the other way.

Ottawa police said the OPP advised them of a stolen vehicle heading into Ottawa on Wednesday evening.

The 16-year-old driver from Montreal was arrested after she drove into the house, police said. Ottawa paramedics said the girl was taken to hospital in stable condition.