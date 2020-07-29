OTTAWA -- Visitors to Ottawa will receive a $100 gift card if they book a two-night stay at a hotel this summer.

Ottawa Tourism has launched a visitor incentive campaign called "It's On Us." Visitors who book at least a two-night stay at an Ottawa hotel will receive a $100 Visa gift card.

Visitors that book a room before Sept. 30, 2020 for stays before Dec. 31, 2020 at more than 30 participating hotels will receive a $100 Visa gift card upon check-in. Guests will be encouraged to spend the gift card during the stay .. on dinner, tickets to a tour or souvenirs.

"With more of our tourism businesses opening up with enhanced safety protocols, we're seeing more people planning staycations in Ottawa," said Michael Crockatt, President and CEO of Ottawa Tourism.

"If you're staying in our hotels, let us cover the cost of a nice meal on a patio in the ByWard Market neighbourhood, or a boat cruise along with the Rideau Canal, or a visit to the Diefenbunker."

Ottawa Tourism estimates the COVID-19 pandemic will cost the capital's tourism sector more than $1.4 billion in spending this year. More than 43,000 people are normally employed by the tourism industry in Ottawa.