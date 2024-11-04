Ottawa to see temperatures hit 20 C again this week

Ottawa is set for another week of temperature swings, with the forecast calling for a high of 20 C on Tuesday and temperatures falling back to seasonal at the end of the week.

It is a rainy start to the work week, and Environment Canada's forecast calls for a chance of showers over the next four days.

Showers are expected to end this morning then cloudy with a chance of showers through the day. High 8 C.

Cloudy tonight with a chance of showers. Temperature rising to 11 C by morning.

Mainly cloudy on Tuesday with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 20 C.

The temperature hit 20 C on 10 days in October, including two days last week.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 18 C.

Thursday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 10 C.

The outlook for Friday calls for a mix of sun and cloud. High 8 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 7 C and a low of 0 C.

Sunrise/sunset

The sun will rise earlier and set later starting this week following the end of daylight saving time. Clocks moved back one hour Sunday morning as part of the switch to standard time.

The sun will rise at 6:47 a.m. today and set at 4:45 p.m.

Sunrise will move back past 7 a.m. as of Nov. 14.

Last Saturday, the sun rose at 7:44 a.m. and set at 5:47 p.m.