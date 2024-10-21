Ottawa to see four straight days with temperatures hitting 20 C

Ottawa residents will get to enjoy three more October days with temperatures hitting 20 C, before the fall weather returns to the capital at the end of the week.

The temperature hit 21 C on Sunday. Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 24 C on Monday with the humidex making it feel like 26, followed by highs of 23 C on Tuesday and 22 C on Wednesday.

"It's almost like an atmospheric gift," David Phillips, Environment Canada senior climatologist, told CTV News Ottawa.

“It's been delightfully mild for this time of the year.”

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 11 C and a low of 2 C.

“Here in Ontario and Quebec, we have this large ridge, this high-pressure area that just brings a kind of summery, fair weather to us," Phillips said on Sunday.

There will be a mix of sun and cloud today. High 24 C.

According to Environment Canada's website, the warmest temperature recorded in Ottawa on Oct. 21 was 25 C in 1944.

A few clouds tonight with increasing cloudiness after midnight. Low 10 C.

Clearing on Tuesday. High 23 C.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 22 C.

The outlook for Thursday calls for cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 9 C.

A mix of sun and cloud on Friday. High 10 C.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Jack Richardson