Ottawa to receive relief from the humidity as heat warning is lifted

Ottawa residents will receive some relief from the humidity today.

Environment Canada has lifted the heat warning for Ottawa, following four days with temperatures above 30 C and the humidity making it feel like 40.

The forecast calls for a high of 27 C on Friday, before temperatures drop to 20 C on Saturday.

It will be mainly cloudy today with a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. High 27 C, with the humidex making it feel like 31.

Cloudy tonight with a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. Low 16.

Showers are expected on Saturday. High 25 C.

Sunday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 27 C.

The outlook for Monday calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 23 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 25 C and a low of 14 C.

Hot end of June and start of July

The hot weather Ottawa saw this week is expected to continue through the end of June and start of July.

Environment Canada's monthly temperature forecast calls for above-normal temperatures for Ottawa and eastern Ontario through the next four weeks.