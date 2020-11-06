OTTAWA -- Ottawa will host the inaugural Valour Games, a national multi-sport competition for wounded, ill and injured military personnel and veterans.

Premier Doug Ford and Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Lisa MacLeod announced Ontario is contributing $3 million towards the inaugural Valour Games in 2022.

The government says the funding will build on the success of the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto by continuing to showcase the athletic skills and abilities of Canada's wounded veterans.

"Taking place over one week, the games will welcome 500 competitors from across Canada to compete in 10 adaptive sports," said MacLeod, during an announcement at the Canadian War Museum.

Events could include archery, indoor rowing, sitting volleyball, swimming, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair tennis and wheelchair rugby.

The Valour Games will be hosted in a different Canadian city every two years.

"We owe our veterans and active service members a debt of gratitude for their service to our country," said Premier Ford. "The Valour Games will provide another important opportunity for Ontarians to recognize the skills and excellence of our men and women in uniform and unite our province and country at a time when it's needed most."

Toronto hosted the Invictus Games in 2017, an international adaptive multi-sport event. It was created by Prince Harry for wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and their associated veterans.