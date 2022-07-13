Ottawa to educate cyclists on red revert technology at intersections

The city of Ottawa is launching a campaign to educate cyclists on the red revert technology, and why it's important to remain stopped on the three yellow dots at an intersection until the light turns green.

New "Yellow Dot" signs will be installed at high cyclist volume intersections and where multi-use pathways intersect with signalized intersections to remind people to remain on the yellow dots to activate the green light. Staff will also set up booths at community events and be stationed at intersections to educate cyclists.

The new education campaign comes months after council deferred a motion from Coun. Jeff Leiper to eliminate red reverts, also called "revert red", which some say is dangerous for cyclists. The transportation committee directed staff to develop and implement an awareness campaign to educate and inform cyclists and drivers on the red revert feature and how it works, including sensors and timing.

A red revert occurs when a vehicle trips a sensor at an intersection, leading to a traffic light change.

Before the light changes, the sensor does a final check to ensure there's still a car or bike on the censor. If there is, the light turns green. If not, the light stays red and the crossing street returns to a green light after five seconds.

In a memo to council, staff say the Cycling Safety Awareness Program, in collaboration with Safer Roads Ottawa, will lead the outreach and education campaign.

"The campaign serves to inform all road users, mainly focusing on cyclists, about why it is important to remain at the intersection stop line at a location highlighted by three yellow dots until the green signal is activated," said the memo from Traffic Services Director Phil Landry and Transportation Planning Director Vivi Chi.

"Information on sensors and signal timing, and on how to safely and legally enter an intersection on a bicycle, are also part of the campaign."

Staff will be at intersections through the summer and early fall to educate cyclists on the yellow dots, and show where people should remain until the green signal is activated.

The city says the refresh of yellow dots on the pavement at the traffic signals is ongoing.

The permanent "Yellow Dot" signage will be installed from mid-July until the first week of August. The locations include Colonel By Drive at the Campus Station, Albert Street south of Commissioner Street, Alta Vista Drive at Hospital Link Road, Booth Street at the War Museum Access, Carling Avenue at the NAC bike path and Carling Avenue west of Preston Street, and Clegg Street at Colonel By Drive.