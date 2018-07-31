Ottawa the 2nd best city to live in Canada: MoneySense
Construction is underway to install a skating rink on Parliament Hill, as part of Canada 150 celebrations. (Rachel Aiello / CTV News)
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Tuesday, July 31, 2018 7:32AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 31, 2018 7:45AM EDT
Ottawa is no longer the best city to live in Canada.
MoneySense ranks Ottawa as the second best city to live in its 2018 rankings of Canada’s Best Places to Live. The capital receives high marks for its transit, amenities and health accessibility.
Ottawa was ranked number one in the 2017 rankings.
MoneySense ranks Oakville, ON as the best place to live in Canada. Russell, ON is third, followed by Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, QC and Lacombe, Alberta.
Toronto is ranked 16th on the list and The Nation is 21st.
MoneySense.ca ranked 415 Canadian cities in 10 categories, including wealth and economy, affordability, population growth, taxes, commute, crime and weather.