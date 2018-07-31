

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa is no longer the best city to live in Canada.

MoneySense ranks Ottawa as the second best city to live in its 2018 rankings of Canada’s Best Places to Live. The capital receives high marks for its transit, amenities and health accessibility.

Ottawa was ranked number one in the 2017 rankings.

MoneySense ranks Oakville, ON as the best place to live in Canada. Russell, ON is third, followed by Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, QC and Lacombe, Alberta.

Toronto is ranked 16th on the list and The Nation is 21st.

MoneySense.ca ranked 415 Canadian cities in 10 categories, including wealth and economy, affordability, population growth, taxes, commute, crime and weather.