OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 52 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the city's total caseload to more than 31,000 since the pandemic began.

To date, OPH has reported 31,046 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the first case was officially confirmed on March 11, 2020.

No new deaths were reported on Saturday. The city's COVID-19 death toll stands at 604.

Active cases are above 250. The number of people with active COVID-19 in hospital held steady on Saturday. There are no active COVID-19 cases in ICUs in the city. The seven-day average in Ottawa is 30.1 cases per day, up from 21.9 one week ago, and down from 42.1 four weeks ago.

Across the province, health officials confirmed 508 new infections. Three more Ontarians have died due to COVID-19 and 370 existing cases are now considered resolved.

The provincial government says the vaccination status of the 508 new cases is unavailable due to a technical error. Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 130 people in ICUs in Ontario with COVID-19, 15 are fully vaccinated. More than 11 million Ontarians are now considered fully vaccinated and another 458,000 have at least one dose.

Twenty-five cases were reported in health units around Ottawa, including 11 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, two in Hastings Prince Edward, eight in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington, and four in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark.

Public Health Ontario added 49 new COVID-19 cases to its total for Ottawa on Saturday. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Oct. 29 to Nov. 4): 18.3 (up from 17.6)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Oct. 29 to Nov. 4): 1.7 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 1.03 (unchanged)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 834,179 (+664)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 801,749 (+1,444)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 90 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 87 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,372,642

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 253 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, up from 220 active cases on Friday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 19 more newly resolved cases of COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 30,189.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 14 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Saturday, unchanged from Friday. There are currently no patients with COVID-19 in Ottawa area ICUs.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 1

30-39: 0

40-49: 1

50-59: 0

60-69: 2

70-79: 1

80-89: 6

90+: 3

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Four new cases (2,909 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Nine new cases (4,138 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Eight new case (6,923 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Eight new cases (4,764 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Six new cases (4,083 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Three new cases (3,553 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Nine new cases (2,097 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Two new cases (1,156 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Two new cases (883 total cases)

90+ years old: One new case (537 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,850

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 870

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 11,912

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 111

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 2,091 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Thursday.

There were 2,793 lab tests performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 22 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 11 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Two new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Eight new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Four new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

No community outbreaks

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks: (Nine elementary schools, one secondary school, one child care centre)

Grandir Ensemble child care George-Étienne-Cartier (Oct. 20)

École élémentaire publique Des Sentiers (Oct. 21)

École élémentaire catholique George-Étienne-Cartier (Oct. 22)

École élémentaire catholique Des Pionniers (Oct. 27)

Queen Elizabeth Public School (Oct. 27)

École élémentaire publique Michaëlle-Jean (Oct. 28)

Barrhaven Public School (Oct. 3)

École élémentaire catholique Des Pins (Nov. 1)

Immaculata High School (Nov. 1)

Connaught Public School (Nov. 2)

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: