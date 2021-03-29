OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 184 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19, putting the city's pandemic total over 17,000 cases, ten days after surpassing 16,000.

This is the fifth straight day of triple-digit case counts for the city, which remains in the "Red-Control" zone under Ontario's COVID-19 framework.

Ottawa Public Health reported 126 new cases on Sunday, 133 new cases on Saturday, 139 new cases on Friday, and 151 new cases on Thursday. The 184 cases reported Monday is the highest number of new cases in a single day since Jan. 9, 2021, when 234 cases were reported.

Ottawa has only ever seen five straight days of case counts above 100 twice since the pandemic began: from Jan. 1 to Jan. 6, 2021, and from Jan. 13 to Jan. 17, 2021.

The COVID-19 dashboard by Ottawa Public Health now lists Ottawa's total number of cases since the pandemic began at 17,065.

One more death was confirmed on Monday. To date, 460 residents of Ottawa have died of COVID-19.

Ontario reported 2,094 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the province as well as 10 new deaths and 1,524 newly resolved cases. Public Health Ontario added 132 new cases to its count on Monday. Figures from OPH and the provice often differ because the respective health units gather data for their daily reports at different times of day.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Public Health Ontario reported 53 new cases involving variants of concern in Ottawa on Monday. There are no new confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 or B.1.351 variant.

There are 521 variants of concern cases under investigation.

There are 23 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant in Ottawa, and five cases of the B.1.351 variant.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of March 29:

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 120,924 (Up 10,808 since Friday)*

COVID-19 doses received (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna): 136,140

OPH says the city received a shipment of 2,700 doses of the Moderna vaccine on March 26.

*OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 36 people in Ottawa-area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses, up from 34 on Sunday.

Twelve people are in the intensive care unit, up from 11.

Of the people in hospital, three are in their 30s (one is in the ICU), three are in their 40s (one is in the ICU), six are in their 50s (two are in the ICU), eight are in their 60s (four are in the ICU), seven are in their 70s (four are in the ICU), eight are in their 80s and one is in their 90s.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of people with known active cases of COVID-19 is now above 1,100 for the first time since Jan. 19, 2021.

There are 1,133 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, up from 1,029 active cases on Sunday.

Seventy-nine more Ottawa residents have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Ottawa Public ealth reports 15,393 resolved cases of COVID-19 in the capital.

The number of active cases is the number of total cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will have an update later today on local figures.

Across Ontario, 39,470 COVID-19 tests were completed on Sunday.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 37 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 7 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health: 6 new cases

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 18 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 5 new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 84 new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.