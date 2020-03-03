OTTAWA -- Ottawa-area students are singing a message of love and understanding to those affected by COVID-19.

Three Ottawa-area choirs teamed up to record a Chinese song about love, kindness and understanding in support of those dealing with novel coronavirus and to raise awarness amongst Ottawa students about the virus..

The singers from the Ottawa Catholic School Board's Young Voices Choir, Grade 4-5 students at Dr. F.J. McDonald Catholic School and the Chinese Canadian Children’s Choir of Canada all learned different sections of the Chinese song about love, kindness and understanding and videotaped the performance.

Choir director and teacher Patricia Kaiser produced a video of the performance, and shared it on social media.

The video is finished! The @FJMcDonaldOCSB Grade 4/5s, the OCSB Young Voices Choir, and C5 Choir Canada collaborated to record a Chinese song about love and understanding to encourage those affected by COVID-19. @ocsbchoirs1 #ocsbArts #ocsbKindness https://t.co/d59xEhSn0x — Patricia Kaiser (@PKaiserOttawa) March 3, 2020

The video starts off by saying “Dear people of Wuhan, and all others affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus. We are Canadian children. We want you to know that we are thinking of you during this difficult time. We send you a message of love and support.”

“We come from many different backgrounds, and most of us do not speak Chinese. But we have learned this Chinese song for you and we hope it will bring you encouragement.”

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Ottawa Catholic School Board spokesperson Sharlene Hunter said “the purpose of this project is to send a message of love to those affected by the coronavirus (especially those in China) and to raise awareness amongst the students and the wider community.”