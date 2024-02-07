Ottawa students meet Canadian astronauts Jeremy Hansen and Jenni Gibbons

Grade 5 and 6 students in Ottawa are learning what it takes to be an astronaut.

On Wednesday, about 30 grade students from Rockcliffe Park Public School took part in an event with speakers and Canadian astronauts Jeremy Hansen and Jenni Gibbons.

Grade 5 student Chloe Plamondon said it was an exciting experience.

"It's crazy. It's kind of out of this world," she said. "I feel like I could look up to them."

Students learned about Hansen and Gibbons and the Artemis II mission to the moon.

The students shared they are feeling inspired about space travel.

"If I had the chance to go to space, I'd probably be very scared, nervous, but I’d take any chance I could to do that,” said Grade 5 student Hannah Salminen.

Jeremy Hansen said it's important for him to share his experiences with kids and to encourage them to set goals for themselves.

"They don’t have to be career goals, but set goals for yourself. Expect some challenges, expect some setbacks. But if you've shared it with other people, they're going to pick you up," Hansen told CTV News.

"They're going to show you the way and you'll be able to accomplish amazing and personally meaningful things."

Gibbons agreed.

"Even if it might seem hard and challenging, I want you to set that goal, tell people about it who can help you and work toward it," she said.

The presentation was part of Actua’s National Conference. Actua is Canada’s largest Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) outreach organization.

“I love that they shared how they failed and how they picked themselves back up and kept going,” said Actua's CEO, Jennifer Flanagan.