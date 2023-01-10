Ottawa students charged with hate crimes after antisemitic incident
Two students are facing hate crime charges after an antisemitic incident at an Ottawa high school last month.
The hate incident happened at Sir Robert Borden High School on Dec. 1. The students have been charged with public incitement of hatred, mischief and criminal harassment, Ottawa police said in a news release Tuesday.
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board confirmed the incident last month. The board said that after an extracurricular activity, two Jewish students were called into a room by other students.
When they entered, they witnessed a large swastika displayed on the floor and one student made a Nazi salute. Police said Tuesday that one student created and displayed a hate symbol in the school and another used antisemitic language and gestures.
The two students aren't being named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. They are due in court "at a later date," police said.
The OCDSB said the school administration launched an investigation as soon as it became aware of the incident. The board said following the investigation, a plan was put in place to discipline the students responsible.
In a statement on Tuesday, the OCDSB said it stands against antisemitism.
"Jewish students, families and staff have the right to feel safe at school and in the community. Acts of antisemitism, hate and intolerance are unacceptable," a board spokesman said. "Since this incident, the school has taken a number of steps to respond to concerns of antisemitism and the safety of students. This work will continue in 2023."
The incident sparked a discussion at a board meeting in late December, with some expressing concern the board was not doing enough to respond to rising hate toward Jewish students and staff.
The spokesman said Tuesday that prior to the winter break, a presentation to Sir Robert Borden students highlighted some next steps, including growing student and staff understanding of antisemitism and its impacts, reporting incidents of antisemitism and improving followup with students and families impacted, and working with the school's Jewish Student Union to support students.
The school is also partnering with Jewish organizations in assemblies and classroom learning, the statement said, and learning about the Holocaust, particularly in preparation for International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Jan. 27 and Holocaust education month in November.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre calls for study of consulting company's earning spike under Liberal government
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling for a committee study of the government’s relationship with a consulting firm following reports it has been awarded 30 times more money in federal contracts under Justin Trudeau’s Liberals than Stephen Harper’s Conservatives.
Joe Biden's visit to Canada confirmed, as feds agree to buy U.S. missile defence system for Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden will be making an official visit to Canada in March, his first trip to this country since becoming president in January 2021. News of the trip came alongside an announcement that Canada will be buying a U.S. missile defence system for Ukraine.
Elon Musk breaks Guinness World Record for largest loss of fortune
It’s official: Elon Musk has now shattered the world record for the largest loss of personal fortune in history. His loss is up to US$124 billion more than the previous record, according to the Guinness World Records.
N.S. government says no legal action over social media post on woman's hospital death
Nova Scotia's Justice Department said Tuesday it won't pursue legal action against a politician who posted information about a woman who died in hospital after a seven-hour wait for a doctor.
Trump executive Allen Weisselberg gets 5-month jail sentence
Allen Weisselberg, a longtime executive for Donald Trump's business empire whose testimony helped convict the former U.S. president's company of tax fraud, was sentenced Tuesday to five months in jail for dodging taxes on $1.7 million in job perks.
'We should have done better': Via Rail CEO says sorry for holiday travel disruptions
Weeks after travellers were left stranded and scrambling due to train delays and cancellations over the holidays, Via Rail's president and CEO is saying sorry for letting its passengers down.
After hype, readers get hands on Prince Harry's 'Spare'
After weeks of hype and days of leaks, readers got a chance to judge Prince Harry's book for themselves when it went on sale around the world on Tuesday.
Ken Lee identified as victim of alleged stabbing attack by 8 teen girls in Toronto
The homeless man who died following an alleged swarming-style stabbing by a group of teenage girls last month has been identified by police.
Doctors: Bills' Hamlin in good spirits, undergoing testing
An upbeat Damar Hamlin said Tuesday he is 'not home quite just yet,' as the Bills safety spent his second day in a Buffalo hospital undergoing a series of tests to determine why he went into cardiac arrest on the field last week and when he can be discharged.
Atlantic
-
N.S. government says no legal action over social media post on woman's hospital death
Nova Scotia's Justice Department said Tuesday it won't pursue legal action against a politician who posted information about a woman who died in hospital after a seven-hour wait for a doctor.
-
'Blood, money and drugs': Second murder trial begins for former Halifax medical student
A jury started hearing evidence Tuesday in a murder trial involving a former medical student accused of fatally shooting a fellow Dalhousie University student and disposing of his body after a drug deal turned violent in downtown Halifax.
-
Man in custody after woman found dead in home in Five Islands, N.S.
A man has been taken into custody in connection with a suspicious death "involving a firearm" in Five Islands, N.S.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman transferred to local hospital after 'catastrophic' water slide accident in Dominican Republic
An Ontario woman who suffered a 'catastrophic' accident on a water slide in the Dominican Republic that left her paralyzed and stuck abroad for two weeks has been transported to a Toronto hospital by air ambulance.
-
Ken Lee identified as victim of alleged stabbing attack by 8 teen girls in Toronto
The homeless man who died following an alleged swarming-style stabbing by a group of teenage girls last month has been identified by police.
-
Police getting 'increasingly concerned' for missing Markham teen
A command post has been set up by police as they search for a missing teen in Markham.
Montreal
-
CF Montreal fires coach over remarks on assassination attempt of former Quebec premier
CF Montreal announced it is terminating its relationship with Sandro Grande, the day after the club announced it was hiring him to coach the team's reserve squad. Grande's hiring drew stark rebukes for comments after the attempted killing of former Quebec premier Pauline Marois.
-
Residents call for traffic-calming measures near site of girl's death in Montreal
Residents living near the site of a hit-and-run in Montreal that killed a seven-year-old girl last month are calling for tangible traffic-calming measures. They say drivers looking for a shortcut to the Jacques-Cartier Bridge when traffic is too busy along the larger streets are creating a hazard.
-
Sophie Brochu to step down as head of Hydro-Quebec
The president and CEO of Quebec's hydro utility announced on Tuesday she will step down on April 11 after less than three years on the job.
Northern Ontario
-
Elliot Lake mayor guilty of conflict of interest should be removed from office: Superior Court
An Ontario Superior Court judge has found the mayor of Elliot Lake guilty of a conflict of interest and says he should be removed from office and banned for two years.
-
Highway 11 closed between Kirkland Lake area, Matheson
A 55-kilometre section of Highway 11 is closed Tuesday morning between Kenogami Lake and Matheson following a crash, police say.
-
'Guns, gangs and drugs' linked to Sudbury soaring murder rate
Violent crime is a growing problem in Greater Sudbury, police say, with the number of homicides spiking to 12 in 2022, compared to just two in 2018.
London
-
Driver fired after London Girl, 5, left on school bus alone
A bus company is apologizing after a five-year-old child with special needs was left alone inside a mini-school bus Monday. The child, five-year-old Bianca Gallant of London was alone inside the turned-off bus for as long as 90 minutes.
-
Pandemic recovery funding up for grabs for local charities, non-profits
At Family Services of Thames Valley on South Street in London, there’s a noise-making machine placed on the hallway floor outside every personal counselling room.
-
‘I couldn’t fully accept it was real’: London man wins $250,000 lottery ticket
A London man couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw the ‘Big Winner’ screen pop up — showing he was the lucky winner of $250,000.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeggers being warned about deadly fentanyl-based drug
Winnipeg police are warning people about a common street drug called "down," after a 26-year-old man overdosed on the drug.
-
Winnipeg police respond to gunshots in city's West End
The Winnipeg Police Service was on scene in the city’s West End on Monday night due to gunshots in the area.
-
Manitoba man allegedly ingested drugs to smuggle into prison: RCMP
Mounties say a Manitoba man is in custody after he allegedly ingested a balloon filled with methamphetamine with the purpose of smuggling the drugs into a prison.
Kitchener
-
Dozens of crashes in Waterloo region, long waits for ambulances amid slippery conditions
Waterloo regional police responded to dozens of crashes Tuesday morning as freezing drizzle created treacherous conditions on area roads and sidewalks.
-
'I will never be fine': Driver sentenced, victim impact statements read in tragic double-fatal crash
The driver charged in a horrific crash that killed two children in 2021 was sentenced on Tuesday, after emotional victim impact statements were read in court.
-
Over 75 school bus drivers hired to ease delays, cancellations across region
Dozens of new bus drivers have been hired across Waterloo region in a bid to remedy a shortage that saw mounting pressure on local school boards’ bussing operations last year.
Calgary
-
Police officer killed in B.C. avalanche ID'd as 43-year-old husband, father
The Nelson, B.C., police officer killed in an avalanche Monday has been identified as Wade Tittemore, 43-year-old constable who had a wife and two sons.
-
Man survives being trapped, crushed in Calgary garbage truck
A man is lucky to be alive after he was trapped and compacted inside a garbage truck in Calgary on Tuesday.
-
Former Calgary councillor Jeromy Farkas climbing 25 peaks in 25 days
Former Calgary councillor Jeromy Farkas has embarked on another mission to raise money for charity, this time by climbing 25 peaks in 25 days.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. jail guard was watching YouTube videos as inmate died in cell, inquest hears
The family of a 31-year-old woman found dead in her jail cell is hoping they'll get answers and find closure at a public inquest this week.
-
Saskatoon pilot project helps paramedics divert some patients from emergency rooms
A new pilot project aims to expand the practice of paramedics to help ease the pressure on emergency rooms.
-
Auctions for Sask. government-owned liquor store permits to be held in February
Auctions to sell permits associated with Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming (SLGA) retail stores are set to begin on Feb. 6, the province said in a news release.
Edmonton
-
1st-degree murder charge laid in south Edmonton shooting death
A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the October shooting death of Sam McConnell.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Haze over Edmonton to last a few more days: Environment Canada forecast
Poor air quality in the Edmonton region will last throughout the week, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) expects.
-
Edmonton police ask for help to identify shooting suspect; warrants issued for Seattle, Calgary men
A September shootout at a north Edmonton restaurant has resulted in multiple charges, warrants issued and led police Tuesday to issue a plea for help.
Vancouver
-
Police officer killed in B.C. avalanche ID'd as 43-year-old husband, father
The Nelson, B.C., police officer killed in an avalanche Monday has been identified as Wade Tittemore, 43-year-old constable who had a wife and two sons.
-
Stolen totem pole found, returned to B.C. First Nation
A totem pole stolen from a B.C. First Nation has been returned after it was found in an empty basement suite in a city nearly 100 kilometres away.
-
Suspect shot with beanbags during tense arrest was seen carrying gun: VPD
A man who was seen carrying a gun inside a bar in downtown Vancouver Monday night ended up in hospital after police shot beanbag bullets at him.
Regina
-
Auctions for Sask. government-owned liquor store permits to be held in February
Auctions to sell permits associated with Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming (SLGA) retail stores are set to begin on Feb. 6, the province said in a news release.
-
Sask. home sales and prices predicted to decline in 2023, bounce back in 2024: TD report
Saskatchewan home sales and prices are forecast to dip in 2023, but rebound in 2024, according to a recent market outlook from TD Economics.
-
Sask. jail guard was watching YouTube videos as inmate died in cell, inquest hears
The family of a 31-year-old woman found dead in her jail cell is hoping they'll get answers and find closure at a public inquest this week.